Foot Locker, Inc. Stock Sprints Higher on Blowout Earnings

FL beat EPS estimates by20 cents

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) stock was on the rise Friday following the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2018.

Source: Mike Mozart via Flickr

Foot Locker, Inc.’s earnings report for the first quarter of the year includes earnings per share of $1.45. This is an increase over its earnings per share of $1.36 from the same time last year. It was also great news for FL stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.25 for the period.

Net income reported by Foot Locker, Inc.  for the first quarter of 2018 came in at $165 million. This is a drop from the company’s net income of $180 million that was reported in the first quarter of 2017.

When it comes to operating income for the first quarter of the year, Foot Locker, Inc. reported in at $224 million. This is down from the athletic wear retailer’s operating income of $268 million from the same period of the year prior.

Foot Locker, Inc. also reported revenue of $2.03 billion for the first quarter of 2018. This is better than its revenue of $2.00 billion that was reported in the first quarter of the previous year. It was also a boon to FL stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.96 billion for the quarter.

“The team did an excellent job in managing our inventories and helping to clear slow moving product in a promotional environment, giving us the flexibility to flow in fresh and exciting product,” Lauren Peters, Executive Vice President and CFO at Foot Locker, Inc., said in a statement. “This disciplined approach positions our inventory to drive improved top and bottom line results over the balance of the year.”

FL stock was up 13% as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

