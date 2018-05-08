Free Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream: How to Get Yours Today

Anyone interested can pick up some free Haagen-Dazs ice cream today.

The free Haagen-Dazs ice cream is available today because it is the company’s annual free cone day. This means that the chain will be handing out free mini ice cream cones to customers to stop by participating stores.

Don’t go running out to the closest store to get you hands on the free Haagan-Dazs ice cream just yet. The chain is only handing out the free mini ice cream cones for a limited time today. It requires customers to stop by between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. if they want the free mini ice cream cones.

Haagen-Dazs’ time limit leaves the free mini ice cream cones out as a lunchtime snack. However, it does make them the perfect treat to pick up after ending a long day of work, or after getting out of school.

Customers that do stop by today for free Haagen-Dazs ice cream are can also take part in the chain’s social media campaign. They can tag images of themselves eating the ice cream with #HDFreeConeDay. The company says it may choose customer pictures to share via its Instagram.

The free Haagen-Dazs ice cream isn’t the only thing that the chain hopes will be on customers’ minds today. It is also dedicating this free cone day to honey bees. The ice cream company hopes to bring awareness to the dwindling number of honey bees and the risk that poses. It is also accepting donations for research into the issue.

