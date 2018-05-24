Frozen Broccoli Recall: Check Your Freezer!

There’s a frozen broccoli recall that customers need to be aware of.

Source: Shutterstock

The frozen broccoli recall is for certain packages of of the food that is sold at Stop & Shop stores. The products in this recall are 16-ounce bags of frozen broccoli. The bags have a “Best By” date of March 15, 2010 and a UPC of ‘068826700926″.

The reason for the frozen broccoli recall is that some of the product was found to contain Listeria Monocytogenes. This was discovered after the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection pulled a bag of the product for testing and it came back positive for the bacteria.

Customers that eat food from the frozen broccoli recall risk contracting Listeriosis. There are roughly 1,6000 people each year that get the illness and 260 per year die from it. The illness is most likely to affect pregnant mothers, their unborn children, adults over the age of 65, and those with a weakened immune system.

The symptoms for Listeriosis change depending on if the illness is contracted by a pregnant woman or not. Pregnant women may only experience flu-like symptoms. However, the virus can lead to “miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.” The symptoms for everyone else are “headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches.”

Anyone that has bought one of the bags of frozen broccoli that is subject to recall shouldn’t hang on to it or risk eating it. Instead, they can bring it back to their local Stop & Shop store for a full refund.

