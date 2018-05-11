5 Things to Know About New (Interim) GameStop CEO Daniel DeMatteo

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ) recently made a change to its upper management as Daniel DeMatteo is stepping up as interim CEO, while Michael K. Mauler is stepping down as CEO.

The former boss is leaving the video game company for personal reasons, although no more details have been provided about his departure. Here are five things to know about the new interim CEO:

The new GameStop boss was appointed by the Board of Directors on Friday.

DeMatteo is one of the co-founders of the company and he will remain as executive chairman and director in addition to his role as interim CEO.

He has previously served as GameStop’s CEO, while also playing a role in a variety of board and executive roles since the company’s inception in November 2016.

“Given my tenure and familiarity with the company and our associates, it’s a natural step for me to assume this role and guide the business at this time while the board searches for a permanent CEO,” DeMatteo said.

“I’m happy to have Rob Lloyd, our CFO, and his 22 years of experience with GameStop alongside me as we work towards executing against our 2018 objectives,” he added. “We continue to believe in GameStop and the many passionate associates that drive our business and are encouraged by the opportunities ahead of us.”

Robert A. Lloyd has been with GameStop since 1996 and has held various financial and leadership roles of increasing responsibility prior to being named chief financial officer in 2010.

GME stock fell about 3.5% Friday on the news.