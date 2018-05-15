Gap Says Sorry for T-Shirt With China Map Mess-Up

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS ) is apologizing after some claim it messed up a China map on one of its shirts.

The shirts from Gap Inc were being sold in foreign countries and include a red silhouette of China. The issue with the shirt comes after some users posted an image of it to Chinese social media website Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB ).

Users that saw the image on Weibo complained that it wasn’t an accurate map of China. These complaints include that the China map left out Taiwan, which the country considers to be part of its territory.

“Gap Inc. respects China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We’ve learned that a Gap brand T-shirt sold in some overseas markets failed to reflect the correct map of China in the design,” Gap Inc said in a statement obtained by CNNMoney. “We sincerely apologize for this unintentional error. We’re currently conducting an internal inspection.”

Here are some reactions over the controversy from users on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).

“There is an argument over #Gap producing shirts with incorrect Chinese maps on. The main point however is that the shirts are shit and not worth wearing anyway 🙄”

“Don’t be bullied by China !!”

“#gap Hey GAP, Taiwan is NOT part of China. Stop apologizing.”

“#gap you had the map right in the first place. China does not control Taiwan.”

“So now the #Gap is apologising for not including #Taiwan in a map of #China. Chinese economic power at its best. #Geopolitics now infiltrating the US fashion industry. #OneChinaPolicy.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.