Gap Inc Stock Takes a Hit as Its Q1 Earnings Missed the Mark

GPS stock was down more than 7% after hours

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) reported for its latest quarter after hours today, missing earnings expectations and posting weak Old Navy sales, sending the company’s stock on the decline.

Gap IncThe retailer unveiled net income of $164 million for its first quarter of fiscal 2018, amounting to 42 cents per share. In the year-ago period, the company posted net income of $143 million, or 36 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, Gap reported earnings of 42 cents per share, which was 4 cents below the 38 cents per share that Wall Street was calling for, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. The company’s revenue tallied up to $3.8 billion, ahead of the $3.4 billion it brought in during the year-ago period.

The figure was also better than the $3.6 billion that Wall Street was calling for in its consensus estimate, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. Gap’s overall same-store sales, which monitors retailers, grew by about 1% compared to the year-ago period, below the 1.7% increase that analysts were projecting, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The company’s same-store sales at Gap stores fell about 4% around the globe compared to the year-ago quarter, while Banana Republic’s same-store sales gained 3%, compared to a 4% loss in the year-ago period. Old Navy’s same-store sales only grew 3% year-over-year, below the 8% growth from the year-ago quarter.

GPS stock was down more than 7.2% after the bell Thursday on the company’s meek quarterly earnings results.

