Spam Recall: Hormel Canned Meat May Contain Metal Fragments

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL ) is dealing with a massive Spam recall over pieces of metal found in the food.

The Spam recall from Hormel Foods Corp 228,614 pounds of canned pork and canned chicken products made by the company. There have been four cases of customers complaining about pieces of metal being found in the food.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), there have been some reports of customers suffering from small oral injuries after attempting to eat the canned food in the Spam recall. However, there have been no other types of injuries reported.

The following are the products included in the Hormel Foods Corp Spam recall.

“12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. These products were shipped throughout the United States.”

“12-oz. metal cans containing “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes F02098 and F02108. These products were shipped to Guam only.”

Customers should also be ware of the production dates for the cans of meat in the Spam recall. These cans were made from February 8 through February 10, 2018. Incidents involving these items were reported to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on May 25, 2018.

The USDA notes that customers with questions about the recall can contact Hormel Foods Corp at (800) 523-4635. Anyone in possession of these products should not consume them. Instead, they should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Spam recall.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.