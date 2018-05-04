10 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Highlights

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS ) released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2018 on Friday.

The following are a few things for investors to know about Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s most recent earnings report.

The company reported losses per share of one penny for the first quarter of the year.

This is down from its earnings per share of 7 cents reported in the same period of the year prior.

However, it does still come in above Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of 4 cents for the quarter.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc also reported a net loss of $10.81 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Net income reported by the pharmaceutical company in the first quarter of 2017 was $8.96 million.

IONs also reported an operating loss of $3.30 million for the first quarter of the year.

Operating income reported by the company in the same quarter of the previous year came in at $19.49 million.

During the first quarter of 2018, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc reported revenue of $144.42 million.

This is a drop from its revenue of $115.80 million reported for the same time last year.

Despite this, IONS’ revenue still beat out analysts’ estimate of $144.01 million for the period.

“In the first quarter, we made further progress toward our goal of being a multiproduct, profitable company,” Elizabeth Hougen, CFO of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, said in a statement. “Our strong first quarter results were driven by a 25% increase in revenue, primarily from substantial SPINRAZA royalties.”

IONS stock was up 7% as of Friday afternoon.

