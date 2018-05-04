Kentucky Derby Odds for the 2018 Horse Race

Have you looked up the Kentucky Derby odds for the most-anticipated horse race in 2018 yet?

Source: Shutterstock

If not, we’ve got you covered as Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, is the favorite to win the whole thing with 3-1 odds. The event will take place tomorrow, Saturday, May 5 on Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The rest of the Kentucky derby odds include UAE Derby winner Mendelssohn (5-1), who can become the first European-trained horse to win the U.S. event. Seven other horses are going off at 12-1 odds or lower.

However, odds don’t guarantee who the winner will be as last year’s champion Always Dreaming was a 6-1 underdog to win the event and still managed to snatch the gold. Some experts suggest that the dark horse (no pun intended) in the race may be My Boy Jack, whose odds are pretty dreadful at 30-1, but betting on this one could give you quite a handsome return on your investment.

My Boy Jack captured the victory at the Lexington Stakes over Telekinesis in April and beat Combatant in the Southwest Stakes in February, two other horses battling for Kentucky Derby supremacy. The horse also took third in the Louisiana Derby between the two events.

Keith Desormeaux trained the animal, which has finished in the top three in four straight races and could surprise some gamblers Saturday.