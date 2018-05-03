Kroger Ground Beef Recall: 8 Things to Know

A Kroger ground beef recall has been announced.

The recall affecting Kroger Co’s (NYSE: KR ) has to do with a foreign object found in the ground beef. Here are a few things to know about the recall.

The ground beef came from food processing company JBS USA, Inc.

It affects 35,464 pounds of raw ground beef.

A single complaint was made about hard blue plastic being found in the meat.

All of the products in the ground beef recall include the establishment number EST. 34176.

They also all contain the USDA mark of inspection.

The ground beef in the recall was produced on March 22, 2018.

There has yet to be any adverse reactions in connection to the Kroger ground beef recall.

United States Department of Agriculture rates the recall a Class II, which means there is a remote chance of adverse health consequences from using the product.

Here are the products that are included in the Kroger ground beef recall, as well as others that are affected by it.

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN – 27% FAT” with product code 95051, UPC: 011110975645, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT GROUND CHUCK” with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND BEEF” and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN” with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT” with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

15-lb. cases containing “JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case” with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

15-lb. cases containing “Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat Service Case” Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

You can learn more about the Kroger ground beef recall by following this link.

