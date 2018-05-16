LaCroix Bathing Suits Are a Thing

Ever wanted to hit the beach wearing a swimsuit inspired by your favorite drink (so long as it’s LaCroix)? Well, now you can.

Yeah, strangely enough there are now LaCroix bathing suits for sale. The swimsuits are being sold by desinger Eric Wu. They are available for purchase on his Public Space store. The swimsuits cost $39.50 for trunks and $49.50 for a one-piece.

There are a few different options available for those looking to pick up LaCroix swimsuits. This includes a wide variety of styles for customers to chose from. Each of these different color options are based on the colors schemes for different cans of the drink.

Here are the colors available for LaCroix bathing suits.

Pamplemousse

Lime

Lemon

Passionfruit

Cran-raspberry

Pure

Just in case customers are worried that their friends won’t see the obvious inspiration of their LaCroix bathing suits, it is spelled out for them in large text. The trunks have the LaCroix logo sitting on the left leg of each pair. The one-piece options also include the text across the front of the swimsuit.

Here are some reactions to the LaCroix bathing suits from users on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).

“I’ve never had a LaCroix in my life, but I would wear one of these swimsuits.”

“someone get me a la croix one piece swimsuit for my bday next week.”

“I need a #LaCroix swimsuit in my life. Panplemousse, natch.”

“my new summer goal is to get super hot so I can model for the LaCroix swimsuits.”

“Cool fact: if you wring out your La Croix swimsuit after a quick dip it’ll taste just like a can of La Croix”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.