There are plenty of movies leaving Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) once the calendar changes and we move on to June, which will bring with it a slew of summer films for the whole family to enjoy.
As far as what’s leaving Netflix at the end of May, there’s plenty of good stuff, but the good news is you still have a few days to check out some of these films before they leave the online streaming site. One film worth watching is 8 Mile, starring rapper Eminem as himself in a biopic that details his early days as a rapper in Detroit, living in a trailer home and duking it out with other rappers in rap battles.
You will also get to see J. Edgar, a movie Clint Eastwood directed that goes in detail to explore the life of J. Edgar Hoover, who is played by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June:
- 50 First Dates
- 8 Mile
- Gridiron Gang
- J. Edgar
- Men in Black
- My Left Foot
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Brothers Grimm
- Training Day
- Bonnie & Clyde
- Drillbit Taylor
- Naz & Maalik
- The Giver
- The Great Gatsby
- Underdogs
- Curious George
- Cake
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
- Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War
- Alpha and Omega
- Bad Grandpa .5
- On Golden Pond
NFLX stock was up about 0.8% on Tuesday afternoon.