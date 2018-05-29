There are plenty of movies leaving Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) once the calendar changes and we move on to June, which will bring with it a slew of summer films for the whole family to enjoy.

Source: Netflix

As far as what’s leaving Netflix at the end of May, there’s plenty of good stuff, but the good news is you still have a few days to check out some of these films before they leave the online streaming site. One film worth watching is 8 Mile, starring rapper Eminem as himself in a biopic that details his early days as a rapper in Detroit, living in a trailer home and duking it out with other rappers in rap battles.

You will also get to see J. Edgar, a movie Clint Eastwood directed that goes in detail to explore the life of J. Edgar Hoover, who is played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June:

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

Training Day

Bonnie & Clyde

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

Curious George

Cake

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

Alpha and Omega

Bad Grandpa .5

On Golden Pond

NFLX stock was up about 0.8% on Tuesday afternoon.