The classic rap epic '8 Mile' will be leaving

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

There are plenty of movies leaving Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) once the calendar changes and we move on to June, which will bring with it a slew of summer films for the whole family to enjoy.

Leaving Netflix
Source: Netflix

As far as what’s leaving Netflix at the end of May, there’s plenty of good stuff, but the good news is you still have a few days to check out some of these films before they leave the online streaming site. One film worth watching is 8 Mile, starring rapper Eminem as himself in a biopic that details his early days as a rapper in Detroit, living in a trailer home and duking it out with other rappers in rap battles.

You will also get to see J. Edgar, a movie Clint Eastwood directed that goes in detail to explore the life of J. Edgar Hoover, who is played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June:

  • 50 First Dates
  • 8 Mile
  • Gridiron Gang
  • J. Edgar
  • Men in Black
  • My Left Foot
  • The Angry Birds Movie
  • The Brothers Grimm
  • Training Day
  • Bonnie & Clyde
  • Drillbit Taylor
  • Naz & Maalik
  • The Giver
  • The Great Gatsby
  • Underdogs
  • Curious George
  • Cake
  • Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
  • Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War
  • Alpha and Omega
  • Bad Grandpa .5
  • On Golden Pond

NFLX stock was up about 0.8% on Tuesday afternoon.

