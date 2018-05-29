Lemon-Do: 12 Things to Know About Coca-Cola’s First-Ever Alcoholic Drink

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) has a new drink called Lemon-Do that contains alcohol.
Here are a few things to know about the new Lemon-Do drink from KO.
- The new drink is currently only available for purchase in Japan.
- To be more specific, the drink is only up for grabs in the southern Kyushu region.
- It comes in 3%, 5% and 7% alcohol content varieties.
- The Coca-Cola Co says that it currently doesn’t have any plans to release the drink outside of Japan.
- In fact, KO says it hasn’t event made plans to start selling Lemon-Do in any other parts of Japan.
- Cans of Lemon-Do cost about $1.40 each and hold roughly 12 fluid ounces of the drink.
- The Coca-Cola Co is launching the Lemon-Do drink to try and cash in on the popularity of “alcopops.”
- Alcopops are soda infused with alcohol, such as vodka, that are popular at the moment with women and younger drinkers in Japan.
- The company went with a lemon flavor for the drink because it found it to be popular with customers at bars.
- Part of the reason that the drinks are popular are the cheap price, which is less than what customers pay for beer.
- The Coca-Cola Co testing Lemon-Do in Japan makes sense as it is one of the areas in the world where it holds most of its experiments.
- This includes testing out around 100 different new products in the country each year.
You can follow these links to learn more about Lemon-Do.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.