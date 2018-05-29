Lemon-Do: 12 Things to Know About Coca-Cola’s First-Ever Alcoholic Drink

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) has a new drink called Lemon-Do that contains alcohol.

Here are a few things to know about the new Lemon-Do drink from KO.

The new drink is currently only available for purchase in Japan.

To be more specific, the drink is only up for grabs in the southern Kyushu region.

It comes in 3%, 5% and 7% alcohol content varieties.

The Coca-Cola Co says that it currently doesn’t have any plans to release the drink outside of Japan.

In fact, KO says it hasn’t event made plans to start selling Lemon-Do in any other parts of Japan.

Cans of Lemon-Do cost about $1.40 each and hold roughly 12 fluid ounces of the drink.

The Coca-Cola Co is launching the Lemon-Do drink to try and cash in on the popularity of “alcopops.”

Alcopops are soda infused with alcohol, such as vodka, that are popular at the moment with women and younger drinkers in Japan.

The company went with a lemon flavor for the drink because it found it to be popular with customers at bars.

Part of the reason that the drinks are popular are the cheap price, which is less than what customers pay for beer.

The Coca-Cola Co testing Lemon-Do in Japan makes sense as it is one of the areas in the world where it holds most of its experiments.

This includes testing out around 100 different new products in the country each year.

You can follow these links to learn more about Lemon-Do.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.