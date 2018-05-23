Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Soars on Rosy Outlook

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) stock was on its way up Wednesday due to a strong outlook for 2018.

When it comes to revenue for the full year of 2018, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is expecting an increase of about 5%. This is up from its previous revenue estimate growth of 4% for the year. Revenue reported for the full year of 2017 was $68.62 billion. This would have revenue for 2018 coming in around $72.05 billion. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $71.32 billion for the year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. says that it is expecting earnings per share for the full year of 2018 to range from $5.40 to $5.50. This has the company expecting earnings per share that can likely match analysts’ earnings per share estimate of $5.47 for the year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s revenue for the first quarter of the year came in at $17.36 billion. This is an increase over its revenue of $16.86 billion that was reported in the same period of the year prior. However, it wasn’t able to reach Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $17.63 billion for the quarter.

Earnings per share reported by Lowe’s Companies, Inc. for the first quarter of 2018 was sitting at $1.19. This is better than the retail company’s earnings per share of $1.03 reported in the first quarter of 2017. Despite this, it doesn’t quite make it to analysts’ earnings per share estimate of $1.25 for the period.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. also reported net income of $988 million for the first quarter of the year. This is up from its net income of $602 million from the same time last year. Operating income came in at $1.47 billion. This is down from the $1.56 billion in operating income reported in the first quarter of the previous year.

LOW stock was up 9% as of noon Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.