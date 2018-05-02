Markets Await Confirmation of a June Rate Hike

Stocks lifted on Tuesday thanks to strength in the technology sector, with the major averages closing near their best levels of the day. The S&P 500 added 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, losing 0.3%.

At the lows of the day, the S&P 500 was down as much as 0.9%. All eyes were on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) which gained 2.3% ahead of results after the close. And they were good: Earnings of $2.73 per share beat estimates by five cents on a 15.6% rise in revenues. iPhone shipments totaled 52.2 million vs. 52 million expected and 50.8 million the year prior. The dividend was raised 16% and a new $100 billion share repurchase program was announced.

Besides technology, four other sectors finished in the green including financials, consumer discretionary, healthcare, and real estate. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE ) fell 3.3% after the company reported upbeat earnings on weak revenues. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK ) fell 1.5% on in-line revenues despite solid earnings and higher guidance.

Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve’s latest policy statement is due Wednesday. No rate hike is expected, although a surprise can’t be ruled out. Watch for a confirmation of a June hike and language highlighting the recent firming of inflationary pressures.

Today’s Trading Landscape

