Star Wars Day 2018: 5 May the Fourth Be With You Images

Star Wars Day 2018 is here and InvestorPlace is celebrating with a collection of May the Fourth Be With You images.

Star Wars Day takes place every year on May 4th. The date is a nod to the saying “May the Force be with you.” This is a common saying between Jedi in the Star Wars universe.

There’s also another Start Wars Day that takes place just after May 4th. This is Revenge of the Fifth. This is a throwback to the title of the one of the Star Wars prequel movies, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

While those celebrating May the Fourth Be With you typically share images of Jedi during that day, Revenge of the Fifth is for sharing images of popular Sith characters. This includes fan favorites, such as Darth Vader and Darth Maul.

You can check out the following gallery for our collection of May 4th images to share on social media for Star Wars Day 2018.

Star Wars Day 2018 — May the Fourth Be With You Images

