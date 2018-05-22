McDonald’s Hit With Sexual Harassment Claims

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) has been hit with sexual harassment claims as the company is facing a lawsuit from at least 10 workers from across the nation.

The fast food chain is being hit with a lawsuit as 10 female workers are garnering the aid of two national advocacy groups as they are claiming that they were sexually harassed by supervisors. They added that they were ignored, mocked and retaliated against after reporting the harassment, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The legal costs of the women are being covered by the TIMES UP Legal Defense Fund and the effort is being led by Fight for $15, which is an advocacy group for “low-wage workers.” Most McDonald’s locations are owned by franchisees, but both McDonald’s and the franchisees are being sued “to hold the company responsible for wage and employment issues at franchised locations,” Fight for $15 told the Times.

The victims who have reported these allegations include workers from Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Durham, Kansas City, New Orleans, and one 15-year-old girl from St. Louis. McDonald’s has yet to comment on these allegations, which could tarnish the company’s reputation significantly if a court rules in favor of the prosecution.

MCD stock fell 0.9% Tuesday.