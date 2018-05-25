Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Memorial Day Deals 2018: The Best Sales and Freebies

There are plenty of online deals to honor veterans

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

There are plenty of Memorial Day deals in 2018 that you should know about.

Here are some of the best to honor the day, which lands on Monday, May 28:

  • Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is offering up to 40% off on appliances, plus plenty more deals.
  • Boston Market has a great deal for $29.99, which includes a whole rotisserie chicken, a half-rack of ribs, four sides and four pieces of cornbread so you can celebrate with your family.
  • Calvin Klein is offering a 40% off online sales on the day.
  • Crocs has an extra 30% off for all online sales.
  • Famous Footwear is offering a 40% off deal on sandals.
  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is offering a 10% discount in its stores to all military veterans on Memorial Day.
  • Hooters is giving all veterans and active-duty military personnel a complimentary meal on the day.
  • Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is offering up to 50% off on outdoor furniture and decor.
  • Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is offering deals on grills, mowers, gardening material and outdoor furniture at a discount through Memorial Day weekend.
  • Sears Holding Corp (NYSE:SHLD) is offering a deal of up to 60% off on the “Red, White & You Event” this Monday.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) is giving active military members and veterans 20% off regular-priced eligible items with Balance Rewards Card on Memorial Day.

Happy Memorial Day!

