10 Memorial Day Quotes to Thank Our Veterans

What are your favorite Memorial Day quotes?

In honor of our troops, we have compiled 10 quotes that commemorate how brave these soldiers were throughout their lives. The day is designed to honor those who have fallen while on active duty serving and protecting the U.S.

Here are our 10 favorite quotes as we approach Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 28 in 2018.

“America without her soldiers would be like God without His angels.” -Claudia Pemberton

“Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.” -Adlai Stevenson II

“I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism.” -Bob Riley

“There is nothing nobler than risking your life for your country.” -Nick Lampson

“Here men endured that a nation might live.” -Herbert Hoover

“Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history.” -Mary Roach

“The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example.” -Benjamin Disraeli

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter the words, but to live by them.” -John F. Kennedy

