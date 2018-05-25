Memorial Day Travel 2018: What to Expect, Tips to Be Prepared

We are only a few days away from Memorial Day and many people are wondering what the worst times to travel are.
The day falls on Monday, May 28 but people will be traveling all weekend to get to their family and friends in order to honor the passing of the members of the military who died in active duty. Here’s what you should know about traveling this weekend:
- According to AAA, about 41.5 million people are expected to travel this holiday weekend, which is a 5% increase compared to last year.
- INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, released data on what the worst times to travel are in every major city.
- The worst time to travel in San Francisco is Friday, May 25 between 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- In Los Angeles, it is also between 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Friday
- In New York, the time would be between 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. so make sure your Memorial Day travels are either before or after that.
- In Detroit, the worst time to travel is between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- In Chicago, it would be between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
- The same is true in Seattle, when the worst time to travel is between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
- AAA added that gas prices will not stop travelers this holiday weekend.
- GasBuddy wrote that the average of price in the U.S. is $2.98 a gallon, up from $2.38 a gallon at this time last year.