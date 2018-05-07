Mosaic Co Shares Dip Despite Company Turning Q1 Profit

Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS ) unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results after hours Monday, which were better than its year-ago results, but shares still dipped after hours.

The company reported first-quarter net earnings of $42 million to kick off its fiscal 2018, better than its year-ago net loss of $1 million. On a per-share basis, the company earned 11 cents, which included a negative impact of 9 cents per share linked to translation charges and costs related to the Vale Fertilizantes acquisition.

On an adjusted basis, Mosaic earned 20 cents per share, a figure that was negatively affected by weather-related issues, including its Canadian rail providers which underperformed. The figure was also negatively impacted by phosphate and potash sales volumes and unit costs, as well as a $290 million increase in working capital.

The phosphate and potash producer’s revenue for the period were $1.9 billion, topping the $1.6 billion from the year-ago period, thanks in part to the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes. Mosaic’s operating earnings during the period were $81 million, better than the $30 million in the year-ago quarter.

“We saw strong fundamentals in the first quarter, and we expect that positive momentum to continue,” said Joc O’Rourke, President and CEO of Mosaic. “We’ve increased our full year adjusted earnings per share guidance to reflect improving market conditions and strong operational performance across business units.”

MOS stock fell about 1.7% after the bell Monday.