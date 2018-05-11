Most Popular Baby Names of 2017: List Released

The most popular baby names list for 2017 has been released by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The list saw Emma take the top spot in the girls category, while Liam was the most popular name among boys. Second in the list for girls was Olivia, followed by Ava, Isabella and Sophia to round up the top five in spots three, four and five respectively.

The boys’ top five included Noah as number two, followed by William, James and Logan to complete the top five in the spots three, four and five respectively. The rest of the girls’ top 10 included Mia as number six, Charlotte as seven, Amelia as eight, Evelyn as nine and Abigail as number 10.

The rest of the boys’ top 10 of the most popular baby names included Benjamin at six, Mason at seven, Elijah at eight, Oliver at nine and Jacob at 10. From 2010 through 2017, the most popular girls’ name is Emma, while Noah takes the top spot for boys.

Jacob, Mason, Liam and William are two, three, four and five respectively for boys, while Sophia, Olivia, Isabella and Ava are two, three, four and five respectively for girls. Names such as Ethan for boys, which is number six in the decade, and Madison for girls, which is number nine for the 2010s, failed to make the top 10 of 2017.