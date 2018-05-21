MSG Sphere: 7 Things to Know About New Arena Coming to Las Vegas Strip

MSG Sphere is the latest development in music technology as it will consist of a new arena in the Las Vegas strip with remarkable acoustics.

Here are seven things you should know about the venue, which is being developed by Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG ) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS ):

MSG Sphere will include an “infrasound haptic” flooring system that will carry bass sounds through the floor, allowing guests to feel the music under their feet.

It will also include a “beamformed” sound system that offers clear acoustics as it comes equipped with thousands of tiny speakers embedded in the building’s walls.

Technicians will have the chance to capture and present super-resolution video with a special camera that captures and stitches together 360-degree-by-360-degree footage at 2 gigabytes per second.

MSG Sphere will be 360 feet tall, 500 feet wide and it will have 18,000 seats.

The venue is slated to be built by late 2020 about 63 acres east of the Sands Expo Center on a lot that is currently used for outdoor storage.

The companies offered an invitation-only demonstration Friday at the Las Vegas Sands hangar at McCarran International Airport to more than 200 resort executives and entertainment specialists.

The exterior of MSG Sphere will be fully programmable with a 170,000-square-foot spherical digital indoor display plane.

MSG shares fell 0.5% Monday, while LVS stock gained 1.9%.