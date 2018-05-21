MSG Sphere: 7 Things to Know About New Arena Coming to Las Vegas Strip

MSG Sphere is the latest development in music technology as it will consist of a new arena in the Las Vegas strip with remarkable acoustics.
Here are seven things you should know about the venue, which is being developed by Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS):
- MSG Sphere will include an “infrasound haptic” flooring system that will carry bass sounds through the floor, allowing guests to feel the music under their feet.
- It will also include a “beamformed” sound system that offers clear acoustics as it comes equipped with thousands of tiny speakers embedded in the building’s walls.
- Technicians will have the chance to capture and present super-resolution video with a special camera that captures and stitches together 360-degree-by-360-degree footage at 2 gigabytes per second.
- MSG Sphere will be 360 feet tall, 500 feet wide and it will have 18,000 seats.
- The venue is slated to be built by late 2020 about 63 acres east of the Sands Expo Center on a lot that is currently used for outdoor storage.
- The companies offered an invitation-only demonstration Friday at the Las Vegas Sands hangar at McCarran International Airport to more than 200 resort executives and entertainment specialists.
- The exterior of MSG Sphere will be fully programmable with a 170,000-square-foot spherical digital indoor display plane.
MSG shares fell 0.5% Monday, while LVS stock gained 1.9%.