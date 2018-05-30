National Donut Day 2018: How Get Your Free Krispy Kreme Donut

National Donut Day is quickly approaching and Krispy Kreme is planning to offer free donuts to celebrate.

The offer for free Krispy Kreme donuts is simple. Customers just have to stop by their local Krispy Kreme store on National Donut Day, which takes place on June 1, 2018, to pick up a free donut of their choice.

The offer is only for one free Krispy Kreme donut. There is no purchase necessary to receive the free donut. Those stopping in for the sweet treat can also choose from any of the donuts that the chain has available.

Krispy Kreme notes that the offer for free donuts on National Donut Day is available at all participating stores in the U.S. and Canada. The company has a list of all the areas where stores will be offering free Krispy Kreme donuts on Friday. You can check that list out at this link.

Krispy Kreme is for sure offering free donuts on National Donut Day, but you can always check out other donut chains if that doesn’t satisfy your cravings. Customers may find other deals and special offers from their own local donut stores and bakeries that are celebrating.

Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: DNKN ) Dunkin Donuts is also celebrating National Donut Day this Friday, but its offer isn’t as good as Krispy Kreme’s. First off, the chain is only giving out one free donut to customers if they first purchase a drink. Also, it is limiting customers to donuts from its Classic line, which is more restricting than Krispy Kreme’s offer.

