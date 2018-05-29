14 New Movies Coming to Theaters in June 2018

What new movies are coming to theaters in June 2018?

There’s plenty to choose from next month that you should keep an eye on, including the new Johnny Knoxville movie Action Point, which saw the actor get injured multiple times throughout the course of the movie in a flick that promises to attract laughs.

A Shailene Woodley horror film called Adrift will also be coming to theaters this summer, which is the time of the year where we bust out the grills and head over to our local movie theater to check out the latest summer blockbuster.

The spin-off to Ocean’s Eleven is also being released in Ocean’s Eight, which is an all-female cast that includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, among other female blockbuster stars.

Next month will also have a crime biopic that focuses on the life of John Gotti, with John Travolta playing the title role in Gotti. We are also getting the sequel to The Incredibles, which fans have been anticipating for 14 years.

Here’s what’s in store next month, which includes plenty of action flicks.: