New on Amazon Prime in June 2018: 24 New Movies

What’s new on Amazon Prime (NASDAQ: AMZN ) in the month of June?

There are plenty of new movies coming to the e-commerce site’s exclusive online streaming service, including several recent Academy Award nominations such as Lady Bird and The Disaster Artist. The former was Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut starring Saoirse Ronan and Laure Metcalf, while the latter saw James Franco play Tommy Wiseau, who directed and starred in the “worst movie of all time,” The Room.

Next month will also include a number of blockbuster films to kick off the heat this summer, including a Transformers film, as well as a Woody Allen film in Wonder Wheel, starring Kate Winslet.

There will also be some popular TV shows making the grade next month, including Suits, which stars the now-princess of the United Kingdom in Meghan Markle.

Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime next month, including the 2007 film adaptation of Beowulf, starring Robin Wright:

Lady Bird

The Disaster Artist

Transformers: The Last Knight

Wonder Wheel

The Age of Innocence

August Rush

The 4th Floor

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Beowulf

Blood and Glory

The ‘Burbs

Danger Zone

Day of the Dead

Escape From Alcatraz

House of D

The Iceman

Leprechaun

Mousehunt

The Natural

Religulous

The Running Man

Saturday Night Fever

Space Jam

Universal Soldier

