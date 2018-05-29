New on Netflix in June 2018: 20 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the month of June?
There are plenty of new Netflix movies coming out when the calendar changes as the online streaming site owners are adding some heat to the mix with summer only a few weeks away. The summer is the time for blockbuster films to hit the big screen and the streaming providers are doing the same by adding some explosive films to the calendar next month.
Here are 20 of the new Netflix movies you can check out next month:
- Assassination Games
- Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
- Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
- Just Friends
- Miracle
- National Treasure
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Righteous Kill
- Terms and Conditions May Apply
- The Covenant
- The Departed
- The King’s Speech
- Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
- In Bruges
- Disney’s Tarzan
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Mohawk
- La Pena Maxima
- Us and Them
- Brain on Fire
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
What are you the most excited about this June? With The Departed, we’ll all get to see the classic gangster epic that finally won Martin Scorsese the Academy Award for Best Picture, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg and more.
There are also movies for the whole family as the Disney version of 101 Dalmatians will hit Netflix screens everywhere this summer.
NFLX stock was up 0.8% Tuesday.