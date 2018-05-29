New on Netflix in June 2018: 20 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) in the month of June?

Source: Netflix

There are plenty of new Netflix movies coming out when the calendar changes as the online streaming site owners are adding some heat to the mix with summer only a few weeks away. The summer is the time for blockbuster films to hit the big screen and the streaming providers are doing the same by adding some explosive films to the calendar next month.

Here are 20 of the new Netflix movies you can check out next month:

Assassination Games

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Righteous Kill

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Covenant

The Departed

The King’s Speech

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

In Bruges

Disney’s Tarzan

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mohawk

La Pena Maxima

Us and Them

Brain on Fire

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

What are you the most excited about this June? With The Departed, we’ll all get to see the classic gangster epic that finally won Martin Scorsese the Academy Award for Best Picture, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg and more.

There are also movies for the whole family as the Disney version of 101 Dalmatians will hit Netflix screens everywhere this summer.

NFLX stock was up 0.8% Tuesday.