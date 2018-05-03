New York Times Earnings: 10 Things for Investors to Know

The New York Times earnings report for the first quarter of the year is out.
Here are a few things for investors to know about the recent earnings report from New York Times (NYSE:NYT).
- The news company’s earnings per share for the period came in at 17 cents.
- This is an increase over New York Times earnings per share of 10 cents from the same time last year.
- It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 15 cents for the first quarter of the year.
- Net income reported during the quarter was $21.91 million.
- Net income reported in the first quarter of 2017 was $13.12 million.
- During the first quarter of the year, New York Times earnings from operations was $35.06 million.
- The company’s operating income from the same period of the year prior came in at $27.82 million.
- The New York Times earnings report for the first quarter the year also includes revenue of $413.95 million.
- Revenue reported by the news company in the same quarter of the previous year was $398.80 million.
- Analysts were looking for the company to report revenue of $409.07 million for the period.
New York Times says that it is expecting subscription revenue for the second quarter of 2018 to increase mid-single digits from the same time last year. It is also looking for advertising revenue to increase in the low-teens from the first quarter of 2017. Going along with this are expectations for operating costs to increase by low-single digits during the quarter.
NYT stock dipped earlier today, but is now only slightly down as of Thursday afternoon.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.