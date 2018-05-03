Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > New York Times Earnings: 10 Things for Investors to Know

NYT beat EPS and revenue estimates for the quarter

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

The New York Times earnings report for the first quarter of the year is out.

New York Times Earnings: 10 Things for Investors to Know
Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things for investors to know about the recent earnings report from New York Times (NYSE:NYT).

  • The news company’s earnings per share for the period came in at 17 cents.
  • This is an increase over New York Times earnings per share of 10 cents from the same time last year.
  • It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 15 cents for the first quarter of the year.
  • Net income reported during the quarter was $21.91 million.
  • Net income reported in the first quarter of 2017 was $13.12 million.
  • During the first quarter of the year, New York Times earnings from operations was $35.06 million.
  • The company’s operating income from the same period of the year prior came in at $27.82 million.
  • The New York Times earnings report for the first quarter the year also includes revenue of $413.95 million.
  • Revenue reported by the news company in the same quarter of the previous year was $398.80 million.
  • Analysts were looking for the company to report revenue of $409.07 million for the period.

New York Times says that it is expecting subscription revenue for the second quarter of 2018 to increase mid-single digits from the same time last year. It is also looking for advertising revenue to increase in the low-teens from the first quarter of 2017. Going along with this are expectations for operating costs to increase by low-single digits during the quarter.

NYT stock dipped earlier today, but is now only slightly down as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

