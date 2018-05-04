Newell Brands Inc Shares Head Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL ) stock was on the rise Friday after posting an earnings report for the first quarter of 2018 that was better than expected.

Newell Brands Inc’s earnings report for the first quarter of the year includes earnings per share of 34 cents. This is the same as its earnings per share reported in the first quarter of 2017. The company’s earnings per share is also a blessing to NWL stock by coming in above Wall Street’s estimate of 26 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported by Newell Brands Inc for the first quarter of 2018 came in at $53.30 million. This is a major drop from its net income of $683.50 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

During the first quarter of the year, Newell Brands Inc reported operating income of $117.10 million. The consumer products manufacturer reported operating income of $154.00 million for the same quarter of the previous year.

Newell Brands Inc also reported revenue of $3.02 billion for the first quarter of 2018. This is down from its revenue of $3.27 billion that was reported for the same time last year. It also doesn’t reach the $3.04 billion in revenue that analysts’ were estimating for the period.

Newell Brands Inc’s most recent earnings report also includes its outlook for the full year of 2018. The company is expecting earnings per share for the period to range from $2.65 to $2.85. Wall Street is estimating earnings per share of $2.67 for the year.

When it comes to revenue for 2018, Newell Brands Inc says that it is expecting it to come in between $14.40 billion and $14.80 billion. Analysts are looking for NWL to report revenue of $14.48 billion in 2018.

NWL stock was up 3% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.