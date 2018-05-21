Deere & Company Stock Is Ready to Run!

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE ) have rallied sharply after bottoming out at the $135 area.

DE stock added on another 5.75% on Friday following earnings that were somewhat disappointing but with guidance that was well received. The news over the weekend of lessened Chinese tariffs should also provide a boon to the agriculture sector, by far the largest buyer of Deere equipment. Look for Deere stock to be a solid performer over the coming weeks.

Earnings were a decided miss for Deere, coming in at $3.14 per share versus $3.33 consensus. Revenues also were a tad light at $9.7 billion compared to analyst estimates of $9.8 billion.

DE stock rallied, however, on the raised guidance. The company now expects full-year earnings of $3.1 billion compared to prior guidance of $2.85 billion. It also looks for sales to increase 30% overall on the back of higher pricing.

Factor in a comparatively cheap forward P/E ratio of under 17 for 2018-and even lower for 2019 and 2020- and DE stock looks attractive at current levels.

The news of lowered tariff tension out of China is a double positive for DE stock. Higher corn, bean and other agriculture prices will bolster customer demand while lower steel and aluminum prices will have direct-benefit costs. Definitely a win-win situation for Deere.

DE Stock broke out above major resistance at the $152 level, which now becomes major support. Shares are also poised to move through the widely followed 100-day moving average at $156.05.

This should also lend downside support as well. Even a break out move towards the old highs at the $175 area can’t be ruled out for DE stock considering the recent momentum. Time to be a buyer of any dip in DE stock.

Implied volatility (IV) is lower in DE stock per usual following earnings but is still at levels that make sense to be a seller of options. So to position to be bullish on Deere on weakness, a put credit spread is the favored trade. The trade also allows us to collect premium now to be a buyer later.

DE Stock Options

Buy DE June $145 puts and sell DE June $150 puts for a 70 cents net credit

Maximum gain on the trade is $70 per spread with a maximum risk of $430 per spread, Return on risk is 16.28%. The short $150 strike price is below the $152 support level and provides a 3.38% downside cushion to the $155.25 closing price of DE stock.

