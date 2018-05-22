Meet the NYSE’s First Female CEO: Who Is Stacey Cunningham?

Stacey Cunningham is taking over as the first female CEO of the NYSE in just a couple of days.

Source: Shutterstock

The change in leadership will have Stacey Cunningham succeeding Thomas Farley as the new CEO of the NYSE on May 25. Cunningham has officially been with the company since 1996, when she started out working as a floor clerk.

Stacey Cunningham’s most recent, and current, role at the New York Stock Exchange is Chief Operating Officer. Her taking over the position of CEO from Farley will make her the 67th president of the NYSE in its 226 years of operation.

With Stacey Cunningham taking up the mantle of CEO, the company is naming John Tuttle as its next COO. Tuttle is the current Global Head of Listings for the NYSE. He has been with the company since 2007.

“I’m confident that Stacey, who started as a summer intern on the NYSE floor in 1994, will continue to propel this vital institution forward,” Jeff Sprecher, Chiarman of NYSE Group and the New York Stock Exchange, said in a statement. “Stacey and our team are steadfastly committed to ensuring that the U.S. remains the center of world’s capital markets.”

Stacey Cunningham taking over as the CEO of the NYSE brings an end to Thomas Farley’s short time in that role. Farley joined the company in 2013 after ICE obtained NYSE Euronext. He was only the CEO of the organization for a few years, taking on the role back in 2014.

