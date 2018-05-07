PetMed Express Inc Stock Pops on Q4 Earnings Results

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS ) stock was up on Monday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

Earnings per share reported by Petmed Express Inc for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 came in at 50 cents. This is up from its earnings per share of 37 cents reported in the same period of the year prior. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 47 cents for the quarter; making it a boon to PETS stock.

Petmed Express Inc also reported net income of $10.18 million for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year. This is an increase over its net income of $7.50 million that was reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2016.

Operating income of $14.49 million reported by Petmed Express Inc in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 was another bright spot for PETS stock. This is better than its operating income of $11.84 million that was reported for the same time last year.

Petmed Express Inc’s revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 was $67.32 million. This is an improvement over the online pet pharmacy’s revenue of $63.03 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. However, it did come in below analysts’ revenue estimate of $68.42 million, but wasn’t enough to keep PETS stock down.

Petmed Express Inc also announced a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share in its most recent earnings report. This dividend will be payable on May 25, 2018 to shareholders on record as of May 18, 2018.

PETS stock was up 1% as of Monday afternoon.

