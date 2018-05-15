6 Ramadan Mubarak Images to Post on Social Media

Ramadan Mubarak!

This saying is the standard greeting in Islam religion when celebrating Ramadan, which is a global holiday that celebrates a month-long fasting journey for Muslims in honor of Allah, God in Islam tradition. The holiday will begin this Thursday and run through June 15, which will be a day without fasting, marked by prayers and charitable donations to those in need.

In honor of the holiday, which sees Muslims fast from sunset to sunrise with no food, water, sex or impure thoughts, we have compiled six images. You can pick your favorite among these and share it on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or other social media platforms.

Browse through the next few slides to check them out.

Ramadan Mubarak

