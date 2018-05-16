Roku FBI Warning: Legit Users Get Ominous Message

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU ) device owners have been getting an FBI warning when opening content on a number of popular online streaming services.

Source: Shutterstock

Plenty of users of the streaming players and Roku TVs were unable to watch content on their devices due to an outage that struck for several hours on Tuesday. A number of users went to Twitter to reveal that they couldn’t load content from Netflix, YouTube and other large channels on their devices.

Roku responded quickly, telling users that it was aware of the outage on a statement on its website. The issue was reportedly resolved by around 9 p.m. PT, according to the company. The outage only affected a small number of users, according to a statement from the company to Variety.

Nevertheless, the users who were affected went to Twitter to express this confusion as it came out of nowhere. The FBI warning blocked plenty of content on these streaming apps, as the note read that the channels they were attempting to open had been removed “due to repeated claims of copyright infringement.

A number of other smaller channels were affected by the outage, including FoxSportsGo, FandangoNow, Hotstar, YuppTV and Gaia, according to users on Twitter. Roku was able to solve the outage last night, but many users were required to install a system update that fixed the issue.

ROKU shares gained 1.1% Wednesday.