Royal Wedding 2018: 9 Things for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Fans

The Royal wedding 2018 — also known as 2.0 — is happening this weekend.
Here are nine things that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans should know about:
- The Royal wedding is taking place on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, which is about an hour’s drive from London.
- The service will start at noon, which is approximately 7 a.m. EST, at St. George’s Chapel.
- Guests will start to arrive between 9:30 and 11 a.m. in the UK the day of the wedding.
- Kensington Palace unveiled that the royal family will show up by 11:20 a.m. local time, followed soon after by Prince Harry and Prince William. After this, Meghan and her mom will head to the castle by car.
- At 1 p.m., the two will be officially married and then they will take a carriage ride through Windsor Town, which will take around 25 minutes.
- You can watch the royal wedding on TV through CBS, NBC, ABC, PBS and BBC.
- HBO will also be airing the wedding with commentary from Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell at 7:30 a.m. EST.
- Following the wedding ceremony, there will be a formal reception at St. George’s Hall after the service for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the guests from their congregation.
- The royal couple will then have a private evening reception for their close friends and family at Frogmore House.