Sears Holdings Corp Stock Surges on Amazon Tire News

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) stock was flying high on Wednesday following news of a deal with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Sears Holdings Corp’s new deal will have it handling tire installation and balancing for Amazon customers. This means that customers can buy tires on Amazon and have them shipped to their local Sears Auto Center for installation.

Customers that choose to order their tires through Amazon will be guided through the process at checkout. This includes choosing which Sears store to have the tires sent to. They will also select a date and time for the tire change. Sears will then get in contact with the customer to confirm the appointment.

Sears Holdings Corp notes that this new offer will be available first at 47 locations across several metropolitan areas. These areas are as follows.

Atlanta

Chicago

Dallas

Los Angeles

Miami

New York

San Francisco

Washington, D.C.

Sears Holdings Corp points out that it will be expanding the offer to include more locations over time. It plans to have the tire installation service through Amazon available at all of its 400 Sears Auto Centers across the U.S.

Sears Holdings Corp also says that the expanding relationship between it and Amazon will have it selling its own DieHard tires on the website. However, it is quick to note that customers don’t have to purchase these tires to get the installation service at its Sears Auto Centers.

SHLD stock was up 21% as of noon Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.