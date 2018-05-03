Shake Shack Inc Stock Soars as Burger Chain Crushes Earnings

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK ) shares were higher Thursday as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results, which were well ahead of the curve.

The burger joint posted strong results during its first-quarter report for fiscal 2018, yielding revenue of $99.1 million, a 29.2% increase compared to the $76.7 million it raked in during the year-ago quarter. Analysts were calling for revenue of $96.7 million, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Shake Shack posted net income of $3.5 million for the period, or 13 cents per share, beating the $2.3 million, or 9 cents per share it earned during the year-ago quarter. The company’s adjusted earnings impressed as well at 15 cents per share, better than the 8 cents per share that the Wall Street consensus estimate projected.

The burger chain’s same-restaurant sales were up by 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter, handily topping the 0.4% slide that analysts polled by FactSet called for in their guidance. Over the course of its first quarter, Shake Shack opened nine new locations, five company-operated restaurants in the U.S. and four licenses locations overseas.

The company is now calling for fiscal 2018 revenue in the range of $446 million and $450 million, up from its previous outlook of $444 million to $448 million. Wall Street forecasts revenue of $448.5 million, according to FactSet.

Shake Shack’s same-restaurant sales are slated to be flat to up 1%, better than its previous guidance of flat same-restaurant sales. Analysts are calling for a same-restaurant sales growth of 0.4%, per FactSet.

SHAK stock gained about 7.6% after the bell on its strong earnings showing.