Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) posted its latest quarterly earnings results, which were mixed as earnings were underwhelming, while revenue topped Wall Street’s expectations.

The payment services provider posted revenue of $307 million for its first quarter of fiscal 2018, which was better than the $293 million that analysts were calling for, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. The company also unveiled earnings of six cents per share, which was in line with the six cents per share that analysts polled by Thomson Reuters predicted.

Square added that it projects that its second quarter will yield revenue in the range of $355 million to $360 million, better than the $334 million in revenue that Wall Street is calling for in its consensus estimate, per Thomson Reuters. The company is also calling for earnings in the range of 9 cents to 11 cents per share on an adjusted basis, below analysts’ outlook of 12 cents per share.

The company’s gross payment volume was up by 31% to $17.8 billion for its first quarter, which is consistent with the growth rate it experienced during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Square saw more movement than before on its largest seller segment, which includes those who sell more than $125,000 through the service.

Large sellers tallied up to amount for 47% of total users, up from 42% in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from large sellers was also up by 47% compared to the year-ago quarter.

SQ stock was down about 4.8% after the bell Wednesday.