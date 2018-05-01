T-Mobile US Inc Q1 2018 EPS Come in Ahead of the Mark

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results after the bell Tuesday, which topped Wall Street expectations.

The company is one of the four biggest carriers in the U.S. and it posted first-quarter earnings that fell 2.5% compared to the year-ago quarter, reaching 78 cents per share. However, the figure still topped analysts’ expectations of earnings at 71 cents per share, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

T-Mobile’s revenue tallied up to $10.46 billion, which was 8.8% better than it was during the year-ago quarter. The figure also topped the Wall Street consensus estimate of $10.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

It was a fruitful quarter for the carrier as its net adds amounted to 1.4 million for its first quarter, beating the 1.27 million that analysts were calling for, according to data compiled by StreetAccount. The period marked T-Mobile’s fifth year and 20th consecutive quarter bringing in more than 1 million customers.

The carrier also experienced record low churn, or customer turnaround as this figure was at 1.07% branded postpaid phone churn, down 11 basis points from the 1.18% churn from the year-ago quarter. The figures were better than the Wall Street forecast of a 1.16% churn.

However, T-Mobile posted a 1.8% drop in average revenue per user on branded postpaid phones. In the quarter, the company posted revenue of $46.66 per user, below the year-ago total of $47.53 per user.

TMUS stock gained 0.5% after the bell Tuesday.