5 Teacher Appreciation Quotes to Post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

Today is Teacher Appreciation Day and InvestorPlace is celebrating with a collection of quotes that honor teachers.

Source: Shutterstock

Actually, it isn’t just today that we celebrate teachers. Every year of the first full week of May is Teacher Appreciation Week. During this time, people are encouraged to show thanks to good teachers for the hard work that they put in.

The history of Teacher Appreciation Week dates back to 1944, but it wasn’t until 1980 that it was officially recognized in the U.S. This had Congress naming March 7 as the day to show honor for teachers.

While March 7 was the original National Teacher Day, it didn’t remain that way for long. The National PTA named the first full week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week in 1985. After this, the NEA Representative Assembly voted to make the Tuesday during Teacher Appreciation Week National Teacher Day.

“Teachers give us so much. A boost of confidence when we really need one. Extra help when we’re having trouble. A welcoming presence when everything else seems out of control. And though we know we can’t ever thank them enough, we can take a moment during National Teacher Appreciation Week to share our appreciation for the special educators in our lives,” the NEA says on its website.

You can check our collection of Teacher Appreciation Day quotes in the following gallery. Also, feel free to share these images on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram, or Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).

Teacher Appreciation Quotes

Teacher Appreciation Quotes

Teacher Appreciation Quotes

Teacher Appreciation Quotes

Teacher Appreciation Quotes

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.