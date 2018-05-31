Tesla (TSLA) Delays International Launch of Model 3 to 2019

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is reportedly not only struggling with its Model 3 production target in the United States but also extending the launch of this model in overseas markets. The electric-vehicle manufacturer now expects to launch the vehicle next year.

The company’s CEO, Elon Musk informed that the left-hand drive of Model 3 will be rolled out in the first half of 2019 in Asia and Europe. The company initially targeted to release the vehicle in the later-half of 2018.

Further, the right-hand drive Model 3 units for the United Kingdom and other countries are anticipated to launch in the middle of 2019.

Tesla has been struggling to manufacture 5,000 Model 3 units as a weekly target by the end of second-quarter 2018. In order to meet the target, the company announced the addition of another working shift for general assembling, body and paint at its hub in Fremont, CA.

Earlier, in the first quarter, Tesla manufactured 2,020 Model 3 vehicles per week, lagging from its target of 2,500 units.

Additionally, Musk announced that Tesla is holding the production of the low-cost Model 3 sedan version. The $35,000 low-cost version will be available after the company reaches its goal of producing 5k units of premium edition every week.

Price Performance

In the past three months, Tesla’s stock has moved down 11.8%, underperforming 3.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.

