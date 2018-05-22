Trade of the Day: iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

To receive further updates on this iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Today, we’re opening a new bullish trade on the iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT). While there is likely to be more back-and-forth in the major indexes, the news of fewer trade concerns has finally led to a breakout in transportation stocks this week. The market is still relatively shaky, so we recommend using an ETF to take advantage of this breakout.

Another positive with this week’s move is that it confirms a short-term “Dow theory” buy signal. It’s not the best timing indicator, but a signal like this does have a positive correlation for a move in favor of growth stocks, transportation and industrials (if not for defensive and dividend-payers).

Buy to open the IYT July 197 Call (IYT180720C00197000) for a maximum price of $4.50.

