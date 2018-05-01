Trade of the Day: SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD)

To receive further updates on this SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Today, we’re opening a new bullish trade on the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD).

After flirting with yields above 3%, the 10-year bond is starting to cool off. Traders are likely to use this as an excuse to call a top in the dollar as well. Both a weakening dollar and flatter yields in the short term should be good for gold.

We like GLD calls at this level as prices meet support near $124 per share. Our initial target is the top of the current channel near $128. A breakout to a higher high is possible, but we think a more conservative approach is best in this market.

The options are relatively cheap currently (low implied volatility), so we don’t need as much upside to make a profit.

‘Buy to open’ the GLD June 125 Call (GLD180615C00125000) for a maximum price of $2.10.

