Twitter Password Glitch 2018: Change Yours Now!

Change your Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) password as the company announced that it was hit with a glitch that may expose the passwords of all its users in clear text.

Source: Twitter

The social media site’s executives said late Thursday that they were hit with a bug that affects saved user passwords that have been unprotected on an internal log. Twitter said that it has since fixed the issue, plus the company added that there is no evidence that the passwords have been leaked or misused.

Nevertheless, the company is still urging its users to change their passwords as soon as possible. “As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password,” the company tweeted

Twitter usually protects passwords through a process called hashing, which displays random characters in the stead of the actual passwords. However, the detected bug stored the passwords in their plain-text form to an internal log.

The company has yet to unveil or possibly determine how many passwords were stored in the log. Twitter did not comment on the matter when the bug was discovered, or how long it had been storing passwords in this manner.

The site owners insist that this was not caused by a data breach, although the reason why the passwords were exposed is unclear.

TWTR stock gained about 2% on Friday despite the glitch.