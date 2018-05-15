Uber Sexual Assault Victims No Longer Forced Into Arbitration

Uber announced that the company will no longer require that sexual assault victims to go to mandatory arbitration.

If an Uber passenger complained about being sexually assaulted or harassed by a driver, the company previously had a policy that required a mandatory arbitration meeting before making a decision. The company hopes that the move will help to eliminate the culture of silence that the transportation service has pushed for years.

The new policy will give victims of sexual violence, including riders, drivers and employees, the option of choosing how they want to approach a sexual harassment or assault claim. This could be anywhere from arbitration to mediation or an open court setting.

The decision comes only two weeks after CNN concluded its investigation and reported its results, which discovered that at least 103 Uber drivers in the U.S. have been accused of sexually assaulting or abusing their passengers in the past four years. These drivers have been arrested, are wanted by police or have been named in civil suits in relation to the incidents.

This investigation marks the first time that numbers have been included in relation to this issue. “We think it is very, very important to allow survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment the control and agency that was, frankly, stripped from them in that incident,” Uber’s chief legal officer, Tony West, told CNN in a phone interview.

“I want to thank (CNN) for the reporting that you’ve done on this issue,” West added.