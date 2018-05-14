UPS Tests EV Delivery Trucks in London, Paris

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS ) announced that it is testing a new fleet of electric vehicle delivery trucks in London and Paris starting this week.

The company announced the move in hopes of reducing the carbon footprint in an industry that requires constant and consistent delivery. The new line of purpose-built vehicles will be all electric and very compact, sending urban deliveries to London and Paris.

UPS isn’t the first company to make the move as plenty of major carmakers have recently rolled out electric vehicles with the hope of reducing carbon emissions, especially in the United Kingdom and France. Last year, both countries made promises to ban all their fossil-fueled vehicles from some of its major cities by 2040 for London, as well as 2030 for Paris.

The move will help to improve the ozone layer, but it may be a challenging one for plenty of major metropolitan and global cities that seek to adapt to these new regulations by ramping efforts to roll out all-electric vehicles.

UPS sees this move as a solution for making deliveries happen in the two cities without having to depend on fossil fuels. These all-electric delivery vans have zero-tailpipe emissions and they were build by a company called Arrival, the first commercial automaker in Europe to manufacture all-electric vehicles for the application and specifications of UPS delivery trucks.

