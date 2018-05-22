US Postal Service Debuts Scratch & Sniff Stamps

The US Postal Service is introducing new scratch and sniff stamps next month.

The US Postal Service will be debuting these new stamps on June 20. The reveal event will take place at 6:00 p.m CDT at the Thinkery Children’s Museum in Austin, Texas. The organization says it will be live streaming the launch event for the stamps via its Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) page.

Customers that want to get their hands on the news stamps can keep an eye out on the US Postal Service’s online store. It is planning to put the stamps up for preorder there and will deliver them to customers shortly after the launch on June 20.

The scratch and sniff stamps that the US Postal Service is introducing include images of frozen treats. These treats include several different types of ice pops. The frozen treat stamps were designed by Antonio Alcalá and Leslie Badani. The artwork on the stamps is from Margaret Berg.

The US Postal Service notes that this will be the first time that it has ever released scratch and sniff stamps. The frozen treat stamps will be First-Class Mail Forever stamps. This means that they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.

The US Postal Service is also using the hashtag #FrozenTreatsStamps to promote the new scratch and sniff stamps. It is asking users to share the hashtag on social media when talking about the stamps.

