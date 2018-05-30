Walmart College Tuition Plan 2018: 11 Things to Know About the New Perk

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is offering a new college tuition plan for associates to help them through college.

Here are a few things to know about the new college tuition benefit for Walmart employees.

The new program is a partnership between Walmart and Guild Education.

It seeks to set employees up with the tools they need to attend college while still working.

This includes the benefit of being able to redeem some college credits from courses at Walmart Academy.

The company also only requires its associates to contribute $1 a day to the program.

After this, WMT will cover the cost of tuition, books and other fees.

The plan was made with the help of the University of Florida, Brandman University and Bellevue University.

WMT got help from these universities in order to create a program that gave its employees the best chance at advancing in retail and other career options.

The hopes of the company is that all employees that apply to these schools will be accepted.

These employees also have access to Guild education coaches that will work to help them with their schooling.

The program also has support for helping employees that are seeking to learn English as their second language.

There is also the option for associates to get support for obtaining their GED or high schools diplomas, and this extends to eligible family members, as well.

