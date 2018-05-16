Walmart to Roll Out Upscale Lord & Taylor Products Online

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is planning to start selling upscale products from Lord & Taylor via its online store.

Walmart notes that customer browsing its online store over the next few weeks will see it start adding products from Lord & Taylor. These items will be available for customers that head over to the flagship online store for the retailer.

According to Walmart, the flagship store for Lord & Taylor on its website will be the home of more than 125 brands that are sold by the high-end retail chain. There will be thousands of styles available from the store and it will be updated regularly.

“As part of the Walmart.com redesign, and our commitment to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion, we recently relaunched our new fashion shopping experience,” Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion at Walmart U.S. e-commerce, said in a statement. “The next step is the launch of the Lord & Taylor flagship store, which introduces exciting new premium brands to our customers.”

Walmart notes that customers shopping for Lord & Taylor goods via its online store will be able to narrow searches down by different categories. This includes clothing for men, women and kids, as well as accessories and other options.

Walmart also points out that customers that shop from the Lord & Taylor flagship store on its website will still get the same benefits as shopping on other parts of the site. This includes free two-day shipping on all orders that come in at $35 or more.

WMT stock was up 1% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.