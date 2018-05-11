WATCH: Boston Dynamics’ Robot Goes for a Run

A new video of Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot out for a run is going viral.

The new video shows the Atlas robot running around outside. This has it passing over mostly grassy fields and the robot seems to do a good job. It still looks a little stiff with its movements, but it doesn’t fall over or stumble at any point.

What may be most impressive about Atlas’s recent run around outside it was it does when it approaches a log blocking its path. Rather than just go around the log, the robot puts its feet together and makes a standing jump over it, before moving on with its run.

The video of Boston Dynamics’ Atlas taking a run is already performing well on YouTube. It was posted not even one full day ago and now has almost 850,000 views. The video is also sitting at 28,000 Likes and almost 300 Dislikes.

Here are some YouTube comments from the video of Atlas’ run.

“I think he got tired of you people who kept pushing him down when he had tasks to complete. He escaped and now runs free! Run, Atlas, run!!”

“Now what would you say, if you meet him by the lake running an early sunday morning…?”

“Dead grass, no leaves on the trees, a settlement in the distance and a robot running wild through the Commonwealth. So Fallout 4 is real then?”

Worst Rocky training montage ever! How is he going to win with that effort?”

“I’m glad that y’all have transitioned from robots that sound like they have lawnmowers on their back to a sleeker design that sounds like computer fans.”

You can check out the video of the Boston Dynamics robot going for a run below.

